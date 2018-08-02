With summer winding down, the Killeen City Library put on its last show of the summer on Thursday morning, bringing in Dinosaur George to close out the season.
The Killeen library is at the end of Dinosaur George Blasing’s summer library tour, as well. While his big season begins with the start of the school year, where he travels with his traveling museum, he sets aside the summer months specifically to tour libraries throughout the state, usually totaling around 50 per summer.
“It’s to encourage kids to read, to try to motivate them to visit the library,” he said. “Libraries are (also) more intimate audiences. I’m able to answer questions in a language that makes sense to the kids.”
Using a blend of cool facts and humor, his show is relatable to kids of any age, as well as adults. He held the audience’s attention right off by talking about why early cats and dogs weren’t dinosaurs, then showing them skulls of everything from a tiny dog that used to live in trees to a giant saber-toothed tiger. When he moved on to actual dinosaurs, the kids devoured the facts he shared of the different raptors as he showed them claws from bigger and bigger specimens, especially when he showed them the claw from the Therizinosaurus, the owner of the largest claw in the world and which stood at half the height of a full-grown man.
But when he got to the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the kids were especially interested. He showed them the skull of a baby, which just about fit in the palm of his hand; then he told them how large an adult grew, explaining that an adult would be able to eat about 500 pounds of meat in every bite it put into its mouth — “That’s about 2,000 McDonald’s hamburgers at one time,” he said.
That’s what impressed 6-year-old Integrity Iyete the most.
“Dinosaur George was awesome,” she said. “My favorite part was what he said if a T-Rex came in here, he would be longer than a curtain and would swallow 500 pounds of meat, and everyone is meat!”
And just as Blasing had his followers at the Harker Heights show last month, so too did he have some followers here. Becky Fisher brought son James, age 16, and daughter Elizabeth, 11, and said they have followed Blasing for the last eight years. “James wants to be a paleontologist when he grows up, and George has a lot to do with that,” Fisher said.
Elizabeth had even drawn Blasing a comic book that she gave to him before the start of the show.
At the end of the show, Blasing spent time taking pictures with people, and talked and answered questions from both kids and adults, with many in the latter group saying how much they learned from the show.
“There’s something for every age. I think that’s why (the show) is so popular,” Blasing said.
For more information about Dinosaur George, visit his website at dinosaurgeorge.com and click on the calendar tab.
