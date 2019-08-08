Dinosaur-George-1.jpg

Dinosaur George, George Blasing, allows a girl to interact with a fossilized jaw bone Aug. 2, 2018, in Killeen. The Killeen Public Library is hosting Dinosaur George Traveling Museum from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 24-25 at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.

 Herald File Photo

He’s coming back, and he’s got a trailer full of dinosaur bones.

The Killeen Public Library is hosting Dinosaur George Traveling Museum from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 24-25 at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.

Contact Jason Schaefer at webtech@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.