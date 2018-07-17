Children from across the Central Texas area are invited to attend Dinosaur Day at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday.
Families will be able to take part in an interactive, prehistoric show hosted by the Dinosaur George Company.
The Dinosaur George Company is a traveling museum that tours schools and museums across the country and gives children and families a chance to experience history without having to travel to a distant museum.
The Dinosaur George museum “is filled with numerous authentic and replica skulls, teeth, claws, bones and eggs from around the world,” according to the company’s website, www.dinosaurgeorge.com.
During the Dinosaur George Company’s visit to Harker Heights last year, unofficial totals from the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce indicated more than 1,000 people attended the exhibit during the two-day period.
The program will have two different showings, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. Both programs will be at the library at 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.