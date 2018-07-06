The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport could add a direct flight to Denver if it is awarded a federal grant meant to aid underserved community airports, according to city officials.
The city of Killeen has applied for a Small Community Air Service Development grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation that would help its regional airport access direct service to the Denver International Airport. Currently the airport only offers direct flights to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
The grant could subsidize service for an existing carrier at the airport or a new carrier, according to the Department of Transportation’s wesbite.
On Tuesday, Assistant City Manager Dennis Baldwin told the Killeen City Council the airport was still awaiting notification on the grant as it seeks to fill the gap left by Delta Airlines, which pulled out of the airport in January.
In late November, Delta announced it would be pulling its two daily arrivals and departures from the airport after Killeen Director of Aviation Matthew Van Valkenburgh said the city “did not meet their expectations.”
Delta’s last flights out of Killeen departed Jan. 15.
As part of his presentation Tuesday, Baldwin also highlighted the city’s working “air service development” plan, which has included seeking new carriers for the airport and marketing the facility’s competitive airfare with other regional airports.
According to Baldwin, airport staff has met with officials at Alaska, Allegiant, Elite, Frontier, JetBlue, Republic, Skywest, Southwest and numerous smaller airlines and charter/casino companies over the last few years to extend the airport’s service area.
In October, airport staff plans to attend a conference at which it has requested meetings with Alaska, Frontier, JetBlue and Spirit airlines, Baldwin said.
The city said that while airfare is set by carriers, the airport has remained competitive with Austin and Dallas for some routes.
According to city data, United airfare from Killeen was cheaper into seven of 14 markets compared to the same flight out of Austin. For American Airlines, Killeen was cheaper to fly into five of 14 markets studied.
