GRAPEVINE — Christopher Goffard, author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, had never worked in broadcast before, much less produced a podcast before October 2017 when “Dirty John” was first released.
Then again, he had never written a book before “Snitch Jacket” was published in September 2008.
“Your comfort zone is your coffin,” Goffard said. “If you’re not failing at something, you’re not trying things. I’m always trying to lash at the outward edge of my talent.”
It’s a message that earned him several standing ovations as he delivered the closing keynote Sunday in the 2018 Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference sponsored by the Frank W. & Sue Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas and the Dallas Morning News.
The three-day conference drew 450 registered guests, including many journalists and writers.
Goffard, the host behind podcast “Dirty John,” has spearheaded the program to more than 10 million downloads and time atop Apple podcast charts.
“Dirty John” is a true crime podcast centered on the life of John Meehan. The Pulitzer-nominated journalist discovered aspects of Meehan’s life that would make for a good true crime plotline.
The 22-year print reporter entered a whole new field of media when he undertook the project after being told by editors his findings could make for a good podcast.
“This came together in a very unusual way,” Goffard said. “I wrote the podcast first, and it was the basis for the printed story. For a while, I was living off of coffee and Nyquil. My health went to hell, I was pale and gaunt … The only thing that’s worse is when it’s over.”
There would be ethical dilemmas he and his editors faced in the production of the first episodes.
Goffard had recorded a variety of natural sounds while reporting in the field, all of which failed to impress the engineers working alongside him due to heavy wind being picked up, or a subject’s yowling pet cat.
A critical scene centered around a knife clattering upon concrete made Goffard realize that canned file sounds would not suffice. The possibility of empowering journalism naysayers who cry “fake news” was not a road he wanted to go down.
His podcast has reached more audience than any of his some 2,000 articles he has written in his career, he said. Goffard, however, doesn’t believe podcasts are a whole replacement for stories.
“One of the reason podcasts are so popular is they’re so easy to take in. Podcasts are a multitasker dream,” he said. “With any luck, people will be persuaded to check the story out and further immerse themselves.”
The bottom line? “Dirty John” is an extension of what Goffard has done in journalism his whole career. He described himself as a window pane through which listeners can absorb and consider story elements, not himself.
An editor once told him he had important facts buried beneath a bunch of pretty, entertaining writing. On whether there exists a dichotomy between journalism and entertainment, he disagrees, and expressed that stories are an experience.
“My hope is that ‘Dirty John’ is a public service, it tells a story about domestic abuse,” Goffard said. “It would have been very easy to say ‘Let’s leave it to experts,’ but if you take a chance, you just might get away with something.”
