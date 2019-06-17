Representatives from the Building Officials Association of Texas Disaster Response Team will be conducting a preliminary damage assessment today at 5:30 p.m. of properties affected by the tornado that moved through Copperas Cove on June 9.
"The damage assessment that is being completed is so that the city can better understand the magnitude of the damage caused by the tornado that we had here," Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said. "This is leading to our ability to submit a comprehensive report to the state about the magnitude of this incident in our community."
The assessment is being conducted to gather information about the magnitude of the damage to homes and property in the area near Big Divide Road, according to a news release issued by Young on Friday.
"Residents are encouraged to share information with the team members if they are approached and to not be alarmed if they are seen in the area conducting the assessment," Young said in the release.
The city issued a disaster proclamation for the area Wednesday. City officials said the declaration allowed them to activate the city’s emergency plan and concentrate resources on the cleanup effort. Young added that, while the damage assessment is only being conducted in the area the disaster proclamation was made for, "the damage assessment would have been conducted without regard for a declaration existing or not."
In the event of a disaster, effective post-disaster building damage assessment can minimize the potential for additional bodily injury by advising residents and aid providers of eminent hazards at specific locations, according to the building officials group's website.
The building officials group was organized to unite with other Texas municipal departments of the Texas Municipal League in order to bring together and achieve a more efficient and knowledgeable understanding of local government, according to its website.
