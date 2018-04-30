One resident was displaced after a fire broke out in a multi-family residence in the 700 block of Dimple Street Sunday, according to Killeen Fire Chief Brian Brank.
According to CBS-affiliate KWTX, multiple units responded to the residence at around 7 p.m. after an witness saw smoke coming out of the complex.
No one was injured in the incident.
Brank said Monday one resident had been temporarily displaced in the aftermath of the fire. Other residents returned to the complex due to water and electricity being unaffected in some of the units.
“(The residence) is not completely totaled,” Brank said.
The Red Cross was handling the displaced resident’s housing, Brank said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
