Sewage was the topic of note during Killeen Councilwoman Shirley Fleming’s district advisory committee meeting Monday.
With a group of about 15 on hand at The Bloom Coffee Roasters, Killeen Director of Public Works David Olson took questions on the city’s public works department and grievances from some of the residents on sewer system repairs.
At issue was a city ordinance saying homeowners within corporate limits are responsible for sewer repairs all the way from their home to a meter underneath city street.
That ordinance has led to thousands of dollars in repairs that a few residents felt should have been shouldered by the city.
Resident Tony Stepan said he had to spend about $8,500 to repair a sewer line from his home that ran to a city main under his street.
Olson said the long-standing city ordinance, which he said was approved sometime in the mid-1980s, put the burden of repairs on homeowners.
Changing the ordinance for the city to swallow those repairs, Olson said, would likely necessitate a systemwide rate increase for sewer customers.
“That infrastructure is owned by the homeowner — not the city,” Olson said. Also on the docket were resident concerns over neighbors blowing grass and debris into the street and public sewers.
Olson said there is a city code preventing “illicit disposal” of sediment and debris into city sewer systems, and residents should contact the city’s code enforcement department in the event of a potential violation.
kyleb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.