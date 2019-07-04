Donna Imam, a resident of Austin and Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Texas’ 31st District, made her inaugural campaign stop in Killeen on Thursday, where she spoke about her experience as a computer engineer, a tech entrepreneur and the managing partner of her consulting firm, Inteleaf.
“I have spent a lot of time doing research into really complicated problems, solving them, and making them scalable. I have real solutions to what this country is struggling with,” Imam said.
Approximately 20 people attended Imam’s meet-and-greet at Lions Club Park, which offered free food, music, and voter registration.
Bryant Young and Autumn Lanning, who traveled from Benbrook and study government at the University of Texas in Austin, attended the meet-and-greet and said they wanted to support a candidate who could best represent the 31st Congressional District.
“Donna is one of the few people in politics who inspires me and is trying to effect a real political revolution. She is not beholden to any party establishment or big special interest,” Young said.
Imam said her No. 1 issue is health care and the lack of affordability and accessibility, believing that a single-payer health care system would lower costs for all Americans.
Imam’s other issues are focused on income inequalities with lower to middle class, as well as an affordable education program for all Americans using a three-tier program incentivizing service in rural and underserved communities.
She said she is most proud of her work as president with ProductCamp Austin, a 4,000-plus member nonprofit that provides continuing education for free to business professionals.
“My policies are crafted to ensure equal access and equal opportunity to health care, education, and real pay for all,” Imam said. “My health care-for-all plan is cheaper and delivers higher quality care than Medicare For All while covering every single person in the United States, including veterans.”
The 31st District is one of only two districts in Texas (the other being the 36th District) that has never been represented by a member of the Democratic Party.
The district includes the portion of most of the fast-growing northern suburbs of Austin located in Williamson County, as well as a portion of the area surrounding Fort Hood, giving the district a strong military presence.
Currently, the 31st Congressional District, anchored in Georgetown, is represented by Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter, who has held the seat since 2002.
However, Imam said she believes that people in the district are ready for a change.
Imam’s campaign also has stops planned in the coming months in Killeen, Belton, Temple, Harker Heights and Georgetown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.