The Department of Defense announced the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Spc. Michael T. Osorio, 20, from Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, died April 23, 2019, in Taji, Iraq, in a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation, the Army announced Wednesday.
Osorio was assigned to 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.
The brigade is a III Corps unit.
