By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
Ten teams and a host of supporters filled the Harker Heights High School gymnasium Saturday for the 2018 Dodgeball Challenge, sponsored by the Harker Heights Rotary Club in partnership with the city of Harker Heights.
The number of teams registered was lower than last year but it didn’t affect the flow of emotion, intensity and adrenaline with the team members who were in the middle of the action on the courts.
“These teams are serious about this competition. Each round is set at three minutes. The official record time on the books is 28 seconds. That record was broken Saturday in the second round with a time of 12 seconds,” according to Evan Hodson, coordinator of the challenge.”
Teams and the sponsoring organizations or individuals competing in this year’s challenge were: “Solar Guys” — Solar Centex, LLC, “Unicorn Chasers”-9th Air Support Operations Squadron, “Beaming Bobcats” — Harker Heights Elementary School, “Heights Dodgefathers” — City of Harker Heights, “Dodgians of the Galaxy”— City of Temple,“ “254 Whisker Men” — 254 Whisker Men, “Troop 417 — 9th Air Support Operations Squadron, “Interballers” — HHHS Interact/Jim Wright and John Johnson, “Bootleggers” — HHHS FFA/John Johnston and Jim Wright and “Mother Duckers” — RCHH Satellite Club/Jackeline Fountain.
With five wins and no losses, the Dodgeball Challenge Champions for 2018 were the Mother Duckers, sponsored by the Harker Heights Rotary Satellite Club and Jackeline Fountain.They won over the Unicorn Chasers by a score of 2-1.
In the semifinal round, the Unicorn Chasers beat Troop 417 by a score of 2-1. In the finalist round, Mother Duckers won over Solar Guys by a score of 2-1.
The cost for team members to play in the challenge was $25 per person.
The funds go to Heights Rotary Club projects such as Coats for Kids, Hygiene Kits for the Homeless Awareness Response Program, Interact, Early Act/First Knight and the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) program.
