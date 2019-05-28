The Killeen Fire Department was called to a fire on Canine Drive Tuesday afternoon in south Killeen.
According to arson investigator Capt. Chris Mahlstedt, the cause of the fire is unclear and started in the garage. It was contained to the garage area.
“There were no injuries. The occupants were not home at the time of the fire,” Mahlstedt said.
There were three dogs at home during the fire and one of them died, according to Mahlstedt.
A boat was also heavily damaged by the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.