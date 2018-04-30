A Killeen resident is claiming that after she voluntarily surrendered her pet Rottweilers to the Killeen Animal Shelter, an animal control officer attempted to have them rescued by posting their status on her private Facebook page.
The owner said she surrendered the dogs because she was charged with animal cruelty after her neighbors filed false complaints about the treatment of her animals.
“It all started back in the end of January or the beginning of February, my roommate and I had gone out of the house for a bit and when we came back the dogs had gotten into the neighbor’s yard,” Alicia Campos said.
“I tried to get them back into our yard, but I guess Animal Control had already been called.”
Campos said when Animal Control officers responded, her neighbors reported that she was leaving the dogs outside all night in the cold, as well as not feeding them properly.
“I told Animal Control (the dogs) actually live in cages in the garage, and we got them heaters for the winter,” Campos said.
“At the time, the officer told me that was OK, but then they came back a few days later and charged me with animal cruelty.”
Campos said the charges carried a fine of $4,500 for her three dogs. Unable to pay the fine, she was told the charges would be dropped if she surrendered the animals to the Killeen Animal Shelter.
Facebook posting
Two months later, Campos said she was attempting to find out from the shelter or the Animal Control officers whether or not her dogs had been adopted by a good home when she stumbled across the private Facebook posting.
“This officer was posting my puppies up for rescue on their own personal profile,” Campos said.
“Killeen Animal Control has their own Facebook page, why would they need to post them here? It’s not right. They took my dogs from a loving home not an abusive home like they all said it was.”
The Killeen Animal Shelter does not actually have its own Facebook page; instead, they make adoption posts on the Killeen Police Department page, as Animal Control is a division of KPD.
KPD response
When the police department was contacted about the personal post, the Animal Control Department said, by way of Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez: “The Animal Control officers are allowed to post adoption request with permission but the Animal Control officer did not post any adoption request in this incident.”
However, a cursory Facebook search revealed that Animal Control officer Amanda Dilworth made a personal post showcasing the dogs and asking that some of her “rottie friends” help rescue the three dogs.
When asked if Dilworth had obtained permission to make the personal post, KPD did not respond.
Attempts to reach Dilworth for this report were not successful.
Her Facebook post claimed the three animals were not available for adoption from the shelter.
When asked what would cause a dog to not be adoptable from the shelter — as well as why these dogs were listed that way, in particular — KPD did not respond.
“The only reason I can think of as to why a dog would not be available for adoption is if it has been declared dangerous or a nuisance,” said Killeen-area animal advocate George Fox.
Campos said she was never told her animals had been declared dangerous.
“I feel like I was singled out, because I stood up for myself when the neighbors started to complain about my dogs,” Campos said.
“I feel like my dogs were basically stolen from me.”
