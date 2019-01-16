The Killeen Fire Department rescued a dog from a fire in a house early Tuesday evening.
KFD responded to a call of a fire in the 700 block of Duncan Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday. No people were living in the house.
"It didn't take long to get the fire under control," investigator Mike Evans said. "No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was a dog, a puppy, in the house that was rescued. There was also evidence that a homeless person had been living there, but they were not there at the time of the fire."
KFD said the house did appear to be salvageable and that no structural beams were damaged in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
