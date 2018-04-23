COPPERAS COVE — A steady stream of pizzas made its way out the door at Domino’s, as staff worked to prepare meals for the 13th annual Soldier Appreciation Day.
Held every year here, the day offers a free medium pizza to all active-duty and military veterans who come by the store.
“We are giving out one medium pizza for every two family members, so if you have three people in your family, you are getting two pizzas,” Domino’s regional director Chris Herd said. “We have employees from all over here today. I think the people who came the furthest today are the people who drove in from Beaumont.”
The event began at 10 a.m. and lasted until 3 p.m., and Herd said as long as families were in line for pizza by 3 p.m. the employees would do their best to get them one.
While families waited their turn to make their own pizza, Domino’s offered plenty of activities for young and old alike.
Having recently finished renovations and expansion of the store, areas in the restaurant were set up with different activities, from face painting and popcorn to balloon animals and karaoke.
There was also a DJ performing outside.
“Last year, we had about 700 people come out,” said Ingrid Kiefer, event coordinator and spokeswoman for MAC Pizza Management, the parent company of Cove Domino’s. “The weather is great outside today, so hopefully a lot of people will come once they get out of church and are ready for lunch.”
Active-duty soldiers and veterans were eligible to receive free pizzas at the event.
Residents from all over Central Texas came out to experience Soldier Appreciation Day, including some who had never attended the event before.
“I’ve lived in Copperas Cove for 18 years now, and this is the first time I’ve been to this event,” retired 1st Sgt. Abraham Hicks said. “I was just passing through town and saw the sign. Now I am bringing this pizza home to surprise my wife.”
Kiefer said seeing the happiness on the faces of soldiers was the reason behind the event.
“Every one of these days is a little bit different, but we do it for them every single year,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.