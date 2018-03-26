Plastic shopping bags are being repurposed in a surprising way to benefit the homeless in the Killeen area.
Killeen District 1 Councilwoman Shirley Fleming is partnering with local churches and the District 1 Advisory Board to collect new and used plastic shopping bags that will be crocheted into sleeping mats for the homeless community.
Making just one sleeping mat requires a lot of work from start to finish. They are collected, sorted, cut, and tied into a plastic yarn that is then crocheted by volunteers to create the finished product.
“It takes over 50 hours” and over 400 bags to make one mat, Fleming said.
Fleming became interested in the project after a trip to Austin to deliver food and other essentials to the homeless, which was coordinated by St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
St. Paul church has been ministering to the homeless in Austin for a number of years and started making and distributing mats over a year ago, said Debra Ponce, parish secretary.
“I thought this would be a wonderful project for Killeen,” Fleming said. “The homeless are my constituents as well.”
Fleming said she will be reaching out to managers of local homeless shelters to assess the number of people in need of a comfortable sleeping mat and will rely on the shelters to distribute them.
Because of the high number of bags needed to produce a mat, donations of bags in good condition will continue to be accepted for the ongoing project.
There are a few ways to donate bags.
The African-American Multicultural Society of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen is accepting donations. Plastic grocery bags can be dropped off at the church office, according to its March 18 weekly church bulletin.
Fleming said she, along with the District 1 Advisory Board, will accept donations of plastic bags and lightly used T-shirts. The shirts would be repurposed into durable bags for the homeless to secure their items.
To coordinate a donation with Fleming, or to learn more about volunteering for the project, call 254-392-2719.
“We are overwhelmed with the response we are getting from the community” as other churches and community leaders have taken up the project, Ponce said.
