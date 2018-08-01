August is off to a “cool” start in the Killeen area as local temperatures are expected to stay in the mid- to low 90s into the weekend.
Wednesday had a high of 98 degrees.
“And it looks like it’ll stay that way throughout the weekend,” said Dennis Cain, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Thursday is expected to have a high of 98.
Friday’s forecast has a high of 97 degrees.
Clouds start to roll in on Saturday but it will continue to stay dry into next week with a 20 percent chance for rain on Wednesday.
“The highest humidity will be in the morning,” Cain noted for the week. “Anywhere from 70 to 80 percent.
“In the afternoon, it drops to 25 or 30 percent.”
The area lows are forecasted to be in the mid-80s but won’t drop lower than the mid-70s throughout the weekend and into early next week.
Triple digits are not expected to return to the area forecast until mid-August, according to the Weather Service.
