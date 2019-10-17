H-E-B 1.JPG

Killeen's downtown H-E-B store is seen Wednesday. The grocery store, located at 809 N. Gray Street, is scheduled to close Oct. 20.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

The H-E-B grocery store, 809 N. Gray St., in downtown Killeen is scheduled to close Sunday, leaving only two grocery stores in the city north of Interstate 14. For shoppers without easy access to transportation, that is a problem.

“H-E-B is a very reputable company, and it is providing for a poorer part of town,” Killeen resident Randall Florey said. “Is the city really going to let a pillar of the community leave without trying everything to save the H-E-B downtown? ... If that store closes, a lot of people will be impacted.”

artie@kdhnews.com

(1) comment

monalynn



North Killeen is growing fast. I stopped going to IGA because their prices were double. Now that the HEB on Gray Street is gone, it is horrible for North Killeen residents. Bus passes don't help. We need a grocery store that is reasonably priced with good products.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.