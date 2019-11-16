Dozens of people lined the street in front of the New Jerusalem International Baptist Church in downtown Killeen Saturday. The people, some of them homeless, were in line to receive a free Thanksgiving meal two weeks before the holiday.

The church had enough food to prepare 200 meals. The church served traditional Thanksgiving fare — turkey, dressing, coleslaw, green beans, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, cake, pecan pie and sweet potato pie.

