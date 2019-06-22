During the citizens’ downtown stakeholders meeting on June 20, Earl Abbott, the city’s building official, listened to concerns affecting the downtown area.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming holds the monthly stakeholders meetings in efforts “to have the downtown business owners and representatives be heard."
“This is important as we need to clean up our city, especially downtown,” Fleming said. “We’ve started doing this about six months ago. The meetings are continuing and the stakeholders are called to attend.”
John Valentine is the founder of Operation Phantom Support, which operates the Sgt. Leevon Ritter Resale Center located on Eighth Street.
Valentine said that like other business owners downtown, illegal dumping and waste clean-up are a constant issue for him.
“I spend six hours a week power-washing behind my building, cleaning up trash, feces even. When you leave at night, you don’t know wants going on in the alleyways. I don’t get my employees to do it because that is not why I hire them. I do it myself,” Valentine said.
Mike Austin of Christell’s Flowers and downtown business Brick and Barrel said he also cleans his adjacent alleyways on a daily basis.
He added that he recently lost a $3,600 wedding job because of the potential client “seeing trash behind the building.”
The situation didn’t hinder his business, but Austin “doesn’t want the problem to happen again.”
“I would see pickup trucks just slowly driving behind our buildings trying to put trash in our dumpsters. When I approach them, they take off. It’s an everyday thing,” Austin said.
Austin then suggested to Abbott if his department would consider a designated cleanup team to monitor the issue.
Abbott responded that he would consider the solution.
Representatives of the Families In Crisis — the nonprofit that operates the temporarily closed Friends In Crisis shelter — were in attendance Thursday.
Many of the stakeholders asked if a possible fix to maintaining the shelter from being closed again is to partner with downtown businesses.
Fort Hood National Bank Chairman of the Board Terry Tuggle said the problem is not that people don’t want to help the shelter but want to make sure “that cutting a check or another solution is going to keep it (the shelter) open long-term.”
Austin suggested the shelter’s clients, in order to stay at the facility, conduct volunteer services with the local businesses.
“It would be with tenants who are capable of doing the task,” Austin said.
Families In Crisis Director of Operations William Hall said “it would be a great idea but first we need funding to get it back open and operating.”
Another issue mentioned was the dilapidated and abandoned buildings that are within the downtown limits.
Valentine described to the roundtable about a building on Gray Street once called Killeen DJ that has been out of business for “more than 10 years.”
“I once considered buying that building and just going inside was unstable. The floors are falling, the walls are just … the whole building was just uninhabitable,” he said.
Other buildings mentioned by various stakeholders were the vacant office buildings on Avenue D and other structures in the Historical District.
Fleming said at the end of the meeting that every issue “should be written down and given to our code enforcement department.”
“We got to put a handle on our downtown. How else can we bring businesses in our city if we can’t clean up our own backyard?,” she said.
