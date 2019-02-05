Killeen’s Avenue D will be closed from 8th Street to 10th Street beginning Wednesday. All traffic will be detoured for approximately six months, according to a news release from the city.
“This project is Phase II of the Downtown Streetscaping Project. It will extend the street, sidewalk, lighting and landscape improvements an additional block along Avenue D. Phase I was completed in 2014 and encompassed Avenues C and D from 4th Street to 8th Street,” according to the release.
Traffic will be detoured to Santa Fe Plaza for the duration of the project. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
