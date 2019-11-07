The monthly Drainage Utility Fee (DUF) for most non-residential properties, including commercial and multi-family with three or more units, will be affected by a new rate calculation that takes effect Feb. 1, 2020. The fee for single-family residential and duplex properties will remain $6 per month.

A public meeting is scheduled at 1 p.m.Nov. 19 at the Utility Collections Building, 210 W. Avenue C.

