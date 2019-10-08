WEATHER Graphic

Over the weekend, a cold front moved through the Killeen area, dropping morning temperatures into the 50s and 60s. The brief reprieve from the constant summer heat will give way to a roller coaster of temperatures throughout the remainder of the week.

The high temperature for today is expected to reach 84 degrees with a low of 59, according to the National Weather Service. 

