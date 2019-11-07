The woman who died in a vehicle crash on State Highway 195 has been identified.
Maria Alberta Garcia, 62, from Georgetown was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a wooden pole, according to Robbie Barrera, with the Austin DPS office.
