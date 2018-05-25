Two were injured after a woman lost control of her van Friday evening, driving through the front doors of a gas station, Killeen police say.
The woman's brakes apparently locked up, according to an officer who responded to the call around 6:40 p.m. at Gateway Food Mart, 104 W. Elms St.
Her vehicle drove through the front doors, shattering glass and leaving one inside with minor injuries, police said. The inside patron was treated on scene.
Police said the woman driving also sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.
