The U.S. Drought Monitor map for Texas, released Thursday, shows drought conditions through much of Texas, including the Killeen-Fort Hood area.

Despite some September rain and a tropical storm that smashed into Texas this week, drought conditions are persisting in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map showing severe drought over much of Bell County.

There’s still a 30% chance of showers late Thursday and during the day Friday in the Killeen area, but that’s a downgrade from 60% forecasters had been predicting this week, according to National Weather Service data.

