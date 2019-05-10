MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — A missing swimmer was found submerged Wednesday evening in about 40 feet of water at Belton Lake, according to the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department.
Larry Wade Briggs, 34, of League City, was pronounced dead at about 8:20 p.m. by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
Briggs was visiting friends, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz told the Telegram Thursday.
A drowning was reported after 5 p.m. behind the Water’s Edge Condominiums, 130 Sobrante Road, and a search quickly began.
Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens assisted the fire department’s special operations division. Chief 602 and Battalion 61 were on the scene. The dive team was notified, and the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department was also at the scene.
The swimmer was found after 8 p.m. Cruz said no autopsy was performed.
The death was ruled an accidental drowning, Ivey said.
The swimmer jumped off the cliff, came up to the surface and then went under, according to Ivey.
Diving off a cliff was discouraged by Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department because there is no way to know the water is free of debris and is deep enough. Those near or in the water and those on boats are also reminded to wear life jackets.
Cliff jumping at Belton Lake is a federal violation and those violating the law could face legal action.
