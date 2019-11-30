weather

Blue skies are seen over Florence Road near the Herald offices Saturday. Dry, sunny conditions are expected for the next few days.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Dry, sunny conditions are expected for the next few days after cool, wet weather affected the Killeen area for Thanksgiving. Sarah Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the rain total for the week was 0.12 inches, according to numbers from the Killeen/Fort Hood Regional Airport.

With the rain, the Killeen area remained about 2.5 inches below average for the month of November, Barnes said.

