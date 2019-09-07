Killeen residents can expect hot and dry conditions for the next few days. Temperature projections show highs in the mid to upper-90s, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Bonnette.
Temperatures look to decrease slightly through Wednesday as precipitation chances increase to 20% on Tuesday and Wednesday. Bonnette said the potential precipitation is expected in the afternoon in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.