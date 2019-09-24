WEATHER Graphic

Other than a slim possibility of a shower today, Killeen residents can expect dry conditions to accompany above average temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service reports a 15% to 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon today. The precipitation chances dwindle Wednesday through Friday, according to Patricia Sanchez, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

