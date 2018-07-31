Temperatures are starting to cool as Killeen saw a high of 99 on Tuesday. But don’t expect it to last long.
“We had a little cold front move through the area,” said Steven Fano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, of the sudden rainfall.
Skylark Field and Killeen/Fort Hood Airport both recorded .17 inches of rain, according to the weather service’s Dallas-Fort Worth office.
Harker Heights recorded high winds and heavy downpour but the weather service could not give an official rain gauge due to the closest recording location being in Killeen.
Some Heights residents also reported losing power last night due to the sudden burst of rain.
There were a few outages reported Monday night according to Karl Green, a representative with Oncor Energy. Most of the outages reported were in the Heights area with approximately 70 customers affected.
And while many may consider any rainfall to be a good sign, brief downfalls like Monday night don’t do much for drought efforts across the state.
“We really need heavy, long periods of heavy rain,” said Fano. “Even if it was heavy rain, a lot of it ends up turning into runoff.
“In order to get a good soaking rain we need multiple days of moderate rain to heavy rain over a long period of time.”
The rain prospects? “Not looking super good at the moment,” Fano said. “There’s no real rain chance through next Tuesday.”
While multiple cities are in the early stages of water conservation due to the drought, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is sitting at 81 percent full with an average water level of 614.85 feet, according to the U.S. Geographical Survey website.
The USGS currently records Belton Lake sitting at 88 percent full with an average of 589.64 feet.
The seven-day forecast has temperatures reaching the high 90s before climbing back into the triple digits in the middle of next week.
