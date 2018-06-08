Authorities sent dive crews Friday into Stillhouse Hollow Lake to search for an apparent dead body in the water, according to Bell County Sheriff Spokesman Major T.J. Cruz.
Cruz said no body was found.
Instead, there was a ballistic dummy.
The search involved the sheriff's office and Harker Heights police, originally responding to reports of a body seen at the lake.
