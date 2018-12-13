Killeen is getting a new early development and family wellness center, according to the weekly permit report issued by the city. Stable Life Concepts will be located at 5200 Clear Creek Road and is valued at $450,000.
The business offers programs like applied behavior analysis speech therapy for young children, with more program planned for the future. “In order to help our clients reach a level of functional independence across all settings we currently provide center-based, school-based, home-based and community-based services,” the Stable Life Concepts website reads.
The city issued 277 permits last week worth a total value of $2.37 million.
There were nine permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $1.38 million. Contractor Ashford Homes will build three of the new houses, Purser Homes will construct two of the new homes, and Barnes Homebuilders, D. R. Horton, Saratoga Homes, and Stylecraft Builders will each build one of the four remaining houses.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $201.59 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 19 permits last week worth a total value of $1.75 million.
One of the issued permits was for the construction of a new single-family residence, worth $400,000. The new home will be built by Solar CenTex.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $48.40 million.
Copperas Cove
Building officials issued 47 permits last week worth a total value of $390,115.
There were two permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $306,940. One of the new houses will be built by contractor D. R. Horton and the second home will be built by Stylecraft Builders.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $34.25 million so far this year.
Nolanville
City officials issued one new permit last week worth $450,000.
The issued permit was for the construction of a new single-family residence, which will be built by contractor Flintrock Builders.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $8.17 million.
Belton
Permit officials issued three new permits last week worth a total value of $807,225.
All three of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractors Barnes Homebuilders, Kiella Homebuilders and Classic Homes will each build one of the new houses.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $34.43 million so far this year.
