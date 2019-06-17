Two bands of storms moved through the Killeen/Fort Hood area Sunday night, bringing with them heavy rainfall and light hail, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
"Storm reports show rainfall and quarter-sized hail across Bell County last night, mainly in Killeen and Fort Hood, from a storm that came through between 6 and 7 p.m.," meteorologist Ted Ryan said. "The next storm came through between 8 and 9 p.m. and brought more hail with it."
Ryan said he was unable to give an accurate rainfall total because the automated rain gauge at the Killeen/Fort Hood Regional Airport was temporarily inoperable, but he estimated based on radar reports that most of the area received between one and two inches of rain.
Ryan also said western Copperas Cove - the area along Big Divide Road that was hit by a tornado June 9 - also received heavy rainfall, but did not suffer any new damage from Sunday's storm, according to reports they have received.
"A small band also moved through the area between 3 and 4 a.m. this morning, but that just had small rain showers," Ryan said.
According to the forecast, the rest of the week is expected to just be hot and mostly sunny.
Tuesday’s temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 93 degrees and a low of 75 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday will see a high temperature of 97 degrees with a low of 77 degrees.
The temperature on Thursday is expected to reach a high of 98 degrees and a low of 76 degrees.
Friday's forecast predicts temperatures reaching a high of 97 degrees and a low of 77 degrees.
