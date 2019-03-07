Skylark Field recorded a high of 76 degrees Thursday, the 118th anniversary of the day the bluebonnet was officially adopted as the Texas State flower.
On March 7, 1901, the 27th Texas Legislature adopted the flower of the annual legume Lupinus subcarnosus as the state flower, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
With local temperatures expected to remain in the upper 70s and some rain expected late in the weekend, the bluebonnets may bloom soon.
Some light drizzle may fall in the early morning today but won’t last long as the expected high is 79.
“It’s still a warm day,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth. “We should have similar temperatures as Thursday and maybe even pushing toward 80 degrees.”
The overnight lows won’t drop too much throughout the weekend.
“Not at all,” Huckaby noted. “They’ll remain somewhere up in the 60s before dropping a little cooler for Sunday and Monday.”
A storm front is forecasted to move into the area tonight and into Saturday morning.
“Primarily after midnight and before sunrise,” Huckaby said. “Some time in that time frame.”
Although temperatures may cool down with the thunderstorm moving into the air, it will remain what is considered normal for this time of year in Central Texas.
“Somewhere up in the 60s,” Huckaby said.
Sunday has a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with an expected high of 76 and a low of 52.
The start of next week will have a high of 73 degrees and a 70 percent chance of showers before dropping to a low of 57 and a 50 percent of showers on Monday night.
