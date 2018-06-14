An early morning fire on Thursday destroyed the interior of a north Killeen pool hall and at least two adjacent businesses have light smoke damage, an official said at the scene.
A person called 911 around 5:44 a.m. to report smoke coming from the Stix Pool Hall in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue, said Capt. Ethan Gingerich with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
“When we arrived on scene, smoke could be seen coming out of the roof and as soon as we started fighting the fire flames started on the roof,” Gingerich said. “It took about 45 minutes to get the fire knocked out.”
The fire was fought both from inside and from above with the ladder truck, he said.
Three KFD engines, a ladder truck and a rescue vehicle responded to the fire, Gingerich said. Several Killeen Fire Department ambulances and Killeen Police Department units also were at the scene.
The investigation phase is underway, and a State Fire Marshal dog was on scene Thursday. “She’s an accelerant-sniffing canine,” said Chris Ford, an investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
