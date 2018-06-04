By Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
Killeen Daily Herald
Hundreds of area residents had power outages after a complex of storms moved through the region from 11 p.m. Sunday through around 3 a.m. Monday, according to a National Weather Service official.
“Two storm complexes came together, which is why multiple counties were affected,” said Lee Carlaw, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, on Monday.
Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties all were hit by the storms.
“It was pretty good coverage,” he said.
Bell County experienced wind gusts from 30-45 miles per hour, Carlaw said.
The wind gusts likely were the cause of the power outages experienced by hundreds of people in the area.
Most power outages were caused by branches falling into the lines, said Karl Green, Oncor area manager in Killeen. Tree trimmers were part of the crews working to get residents back on the grid Monday, he said. The repairs are being made by two crews of a dozen people each.
Fewer than a hundred residences in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove still lacked power as of Monday at 4 p.m. after the storms damaged power lines, Green said.
“We’re hoping everyone will be fully restored by 11 p.m. [Monday].” As many as 485 Oncor customers in Killeen faced outages as of Monday morning, according to the Oncor Outage Map. The area with the highest concentration of outages was at the intersection of Elms Road and East Stan Schlueter Loop, where 243 customers were affected.
Green said crews have been working all over the area.
”It was really scattered, but Harker Heights had the largest number of people impacted, with about 300-400 out at the peak,” he said.
In addition to the wind, there was rain, of course.
Rainfall totals ranged from one-tenth of an inch around Fort Hood to between three-quarters and an inch in places around Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights, according to NWS data.
“The average rainfall was about a quarter of an inch,” Carlaw said.
Most of Bell County is in the “moderately dry” category on the most recent drought map released last Thursday by Drought.gov.
“That amount of rain might make a small difference but it’ll take more rain than that to get out of the moderately dry category,” Carlaw said.
On the horizon is more hot and dry weather, like last week.
“The name of the game is dry with gradually warming temperatures as the week goes on,” he said. Folks can expect mid-90s by the weekend, he added.
Herald reporter Kyle Blankenship contributed to this report.
