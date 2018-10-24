Early voting numbers for the 2018 midterm election compared to early voting for the 2014 midterms continue to stagger.
Bell County has had 20,533 voters over the first three days of early voting.
The tally includes numbers from six polling places and mail-in ballots.
In Bell County, daily early voting totals for Wednesday are as follows:
Returned mail: 299
Belton Annex Tank: 1,342
Harker Heights Parks and Rec: 876
Killeen Annex: 542
Killeen Community Center: 1,034
Salado Civic Center: 340
Temple Annex: 1,129
These numbers are more than triple those four years ago. For instance, the Killeen Community Center saw only 246 ballots cast on the third day of early voting in the 2014 midterms.
Coryell County has had 4,226 voters since early voting began. Wednesday’s total was a little lower than Monday’s and Tuesday’s with 885 ballots cast. Of those, 483 were in Copperas Cove and 402 were in Gatesville.
Overall, early voting has also spiked in Coryell County. In 2014, 186 early votes were cast on the third day in Copperas Cove. Gatesville had 113 on the third day in 2014.
In Lampasas County, 887 residents voted Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,680 since Monday. Wednesday early voting numbers were not available by press time Tuesday.
