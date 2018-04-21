Your future should flash before you.
Over the next two weeks, you will cast votes that help determine how your taxpayer dollars are spent and who will be making decisions that affect your quality of life.
Early voting starts Monday and continues until May 1.
Check our voting times and locations inside today’s paper and online. Early voting days and times vary in each jurisdiction.
Election Day voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 5, but the voting locations generally are different from early voting sites. Remember to bring a photo identification, such as a driver’s license.
The stakes before voters are high.
Depending on where you live and vote, here are options on your ballot:
Whether to spend $426 million in taxpayer dollars — that’s what Killeen Independent School District is seeking to build schools, renovate schools and some nonspecified construction.
Choosing a board member for the reclusive water district in its first election in 24 years — the board has levied debt that you pay on your water bill.
Deciding whether the Killeen City Council will lose oversight of money being shifted from one city department to another — that is one of two proposed amendments to the city charter.
Deciding who will run the city of Killeen — 12 people are running for three council seats and five are running for mayor.
Deciding who will fill one of the KISD board seats overseeing education, special education programs, staffing and spending, among other things.
Deciding whether to spend $49.4 million for a school bond in Salado.
Choosing two Salado aldermen and the mayor of Salado.
Choosing two Belton council representatives.
Choosing a Harker Heights council representative.
Choosing the mayor in Florence.
Choosing a council representative in Lampasas.
Last week, the Herald explored issues and talked to candidates in Belton, Florence, Harker Heights, Lampasas and Salado. Those articles are posted at the Herald Center for Politics, kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics. Articles from KDH April 22 print guide will be posted there, along with videos of candidates talking about issues and other political coverage.
POLLING TIMES AND PLACES
Early voting starts today. Remember to bring your photo identification, such as your driver’s license.
Water Control and Improvement District No. 1
Early Voting
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays between April 23 and May 1.
Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Note: If you want to vote early at the same time and place for KISD and the City of Killeen and WCID No. 1, check the WCID schedule. Also note, only those residents of a small area of Killeen can vote for the water district.
CITY OF KILLEEN
Early voting locations and times
April 23 and May 1
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop
April 24-30
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
KilleenCommunity Center, 2201 E. Veterand Memorial Blvd.
Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Election Day, May 5:
There are several locations. The Herald will print a list closer to May 5.
Here’s the link to that information: bit.ly/KilleenMay5
Killeen independent school district
KISD polls in Killeen
Early voting is April 23 through May 1
Main location:
Killeen ISD Central Administration Building, 200 North W.S. Young Drive
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day except Saturday, Sunday and legal state holidays
Extended hours:
Wednesday, April 25, and Thursday, April 26
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Other Killeen locations:
Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College Street
Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Killeen Lions Park Senior Center, 1700 B. E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Monday, April 23, through Tuesday, May 1
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day except Saturday, Sunday and legal state holidays
Extended hours:
Monday, April 23, and Tuesday, May 1
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
KISD polls in Harker Heights:
Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing
Monday, April 23, through Tuesday, May 1
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day except Saturday, Sunday and legal state holidays
Extended hours:
Tuesday, April 24, and Monday, April 30
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day: Saturday, May 5
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Visit www.bit.ly/1M1zo6f for precinct information.
BELTON
Early voting:
City Hall (Conference Room)
333 Water St.
April 23-27
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
April 30 - May 1
7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Election Day, May 5:
Harris Community Center
401 N. Alexander St.
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
FLORENCE
Early Voting:
Florence City Hall, 106 S Patterson Ave.
April 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Election Day, May 5:
Florence City Hall, 106 S Patterson Ave.
May 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Early Voting:
Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing
April 23, 25, 26, 27, and May 1
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 24 and 30
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day, May 5:
City of Harker Heights Recreation Center
307 Miller’s Crossing
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
LAMPASAS
Early voting:
Lampasas County Election Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102.
April 23, 25, 26, 27, and April 30
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 24 and May 1
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day, May 5:
Lampasas New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
First Baptist Church, 11915 E. U.S. Highway 190, Kempner
Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657, Kempner
JP 2 Office Lometa, 104 N. Fourth St., Lometa
Adamsville Community Center, 174 CR 3740, Adamsville
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
SALADO
Early voting:
The Salado Civic Center on Main Street.
April 23, 25, 27, 30
7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
April 24, 28 and May 1
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
April 26
7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
April 29
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Election Day, May 5:
Salado Civic Center on Main Street
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
