Early voting in the May 22 runoff election begins today and lasts until Friday.
Multiple races did not offer a clear winner in the March 6 primary election, which meant many of them headed into runoffs.
A runoff occurs when no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes cast, so the top two candidates face off in a second race at a later date, which the state set as May 22
Winners of the runoff will advance to the Nov. 6 general election.
State
Perhaps the biggest race in the area, House District 54, is one of the many races heading to a May runoff. Incumbent Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, will be facing off against newcomer Brad Buckley.
U.S. District 31
Two Democrats will go to a runoff election May 22 in the hope of facing eight-term U.S. District 31 Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, who won his primary in a landslide.
Democrat Mary Jennings “M.J.” Hegar, of Cedar Park, will face off against Dr. Christine Eady Mann of Cedar Park.
District 31 encompasses a section of the Interstate 35 corridor, Killeen and most of Fort Hood.
U.S. District 25
Two Austin Democrats in the runoff will vie for the nomination to run against incumbent Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, who was unopposed in March’s primary.
Criminal defense attorney Chris Perri will face attorney and medical professional Julie Oliver in the runoff.
Bell County
The race for Bell County commissioner Precinct 2 will also see a runoff election.
Republican incumbent Tim Brown will face Bobby Whitson in the May 22 election.
Coryell County
There were several close races in the county in March, and three went into the runoff election.
The county judge, district clerk and county treasurer races all have runoffs.
In the county judge race, Janice Gray will face a runoff against Roger Miller.
The district clerk race is another that will see a runoff election. Becky Moore will run against Jeremy Pruitt.
The third runoff election will be for county treasurer. Randi McFarlin will face Cindy Hitt.
Lampasas County
Three Lampasas races will also be facing runoffs.
Still to be decided are Republican nominations for district judge, Precinct 2 county commissioner and district clerk.
Larry W. Allison and Randy Hoyer will compete in a runoff election for the county judge’s seat.
Jamie Smart and Ron Farr will have a runoff election for the Precinct 2 county commissioner seat.
Edith Wagner Harrison and Trina Wykes Hudson will compete in a runoff election for the position of district clerk.
Early voting hours and locations
Bell County
Early voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Election Day hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 22 at the voter’s designated precinct polling location.
Locations in Bell County include:
• Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
• Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Drive, Killeen
• Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
• Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple
• Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
• Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing.
Coryell County
Voters can cast early ballots at either the Coryell County Justice Center, 210 S. First St., in Copperas Cove, or the Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St.
Early voting hours are: Today, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lampasas County
Location: Election office, 407 S. Pecan, Suite 102, Lampasas
Times: Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.