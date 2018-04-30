Early voting ends Tuesday, and regular voting will take place Saturday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at various locations.
In Killeen alone, 1,921 people have voted in the past week.
In the city there are 12 candidates for council and five candidates for mayor and two proposed amendments to the city charter. The first proposed amendment would decrease the council’s oversight of financial transfers within the city departments and give more authority to the city manager.
WCID No. 1
Numbers for the first four days of early voting in the WCID election were not made available to the public. On Friday, 97 people cast ballots last week in the May 5 municipal election.
The candidates for the two at-large WCID board seats are incumbents Allen Cloud and Mike Miller and Richard “Dick” Young, a former Killeen City Council member.
Because the district is not operating a joint election with the city of Killeen, voters must file two separate ballots for the water district and other municipal races.
In the remaining two days of early voting, Monday and Tuesday, the Killeen Community Center is the only WCID No. 1 polling place and only between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. At the Community Center, WCID No. 1 voters can go across the hall to cast votes in KISD and Killeen city elections.
There was no weekend voting for the district during early voting.
On Election Day, Saturday, voters can go to Central Fire Station, 201 N. 28th St.
KISD
Killeen Independent School District Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott said 1,975 people early voted through Thursday, with Friday numbers unavailable.
Belton
There were 75 early votes cast for the May 5 municipal election last week. There are two seats available on the city council, and three candidates are competing for the positions. Incumbent, Guy O’Banion, is facing off against Wayne Carpenter and Art Resa.
Florence
City officials did not release any early voting numbers for the week. The position of mayor is the only contested race. Incumbent Mary Condon is running for re-election against David Merideth Sr., a lifelong resident and former councilman.
Harker Heights
There were 729 votes cast in the May 5 municipal election last week.
Michael Blomquist and Jeff Orlando are competing for the open seat on the City Council.
Blomquist is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel with over 22 years of military service. He is in training to be a graduate gemologist and is an apprentice with a jeweler in Killeen.
Orlando is the owner of three restaurants in the area, and he has been a member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission, Chamber of Commerce board and Communities in Schools.
Lampasas
There were 144 early votes cast for the May 5 municipal election last week.
There is one contested seat up for grabs, and two political newcomers are vying for the position. Catherine Kuehne and T.J. Wright are running for the City Council, Place 4 seat.
Salado
There were 928 early votes cast for the May 5 municipal election through Thursday, with Friday’s voting numbers not available.
The position of mayor and two aldermen seats are up for grabs. For the mayor’s seat, incumbent E.F. “Skip” Blancett is facing two challengers: David Williams and Linda Reynolds. Williams is a retired hospital administrator and Reynolds is a retired teacher.
The candidates running for the two alderman seats are incumbent Frank Coachman, Judy Fields, Michael Coggin, Chad Martin and Becky Butscher.
