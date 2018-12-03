Early voting in the runoff election for Copperas Cove mayor began today.
Incumbent Mayor Frank Seffrood and challenger Azeita Taylor are facing off for the post after neither one received a majority of the vote Nov. 6.
On Nov. 6, Seffrood received 2,655 votes to Taylor's received 2,444. Joey Acfalle, the third candidate, received 543.
Early voting for the runoff election will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday.
Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All voting will be held at 210 S. First St. in Copperas Cove.
