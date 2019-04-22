Were you among the hundreds who cast ballots in early voting Monday?
If not, there’s still time. Special early voting sites opened Monday, but they will remain open through April 30 for the May 4 election.
The following area communities and school districts have contested elections. They are: Belton, Central Texas College, Florence, Harker Heights, Kempner, Killeen, Killeen Independent School District, Lampasas, Lampasas Independent School District, Salado and Salado Independent School District.
Here are the number of early ballots cast so far in each election.
Belton City Council: 52
Central Texas College: Early voting totals for each day will be provided the next morning, as all CTC precincts won’t be in until then.
Florence: not available
Harker Heights City Council: 85
Killeen: 113. City Hall had 13 early voters cast ballots, Killeen Community Center saw 26 early voters and Lions Park had 74.
KISD: Early voting totals for each day will be provided the next morning, as precincts outside of KISD Headquarters won’t be in until then.
Lampasas City Council/LISD/Kempner City Council: 128
Salado, Salado ISD: not available
For information about candidates, issues and polling times and locations, view the Herald’s election coverage at kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.