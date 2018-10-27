Early voting is halfway completed and in the first week, area residents turned out to the polls in numbers that skyrocketed past those of the last midterm elections.
Bell County officials reported 4,700 ballots were counted Saturday, bringing the total for the week to 35,641, up from 21,892 in the two-week early voting period during the 2014 midterms.
According to the Texas Tribune, 15.8 percent of Bell County’s registered voters had cast their ballots through Friday.
In Bell County, daily early voting totals for Saturday are as follows:
Returned mail: 178
Belton Annex Tank: 974
Harker Heights Parks and Rec: 810
Killeen Annex: 570
Killeen Community Center: 1,014
Salado Civic Center: 262
Temple Annex: 892
Polls in Coryell and Lampasas Counties were not open Saturday.
Coryell County saw a total of 7,026 ballots cast for the week, compared to 4,345 in the entire two-week early voting period of the 2014 election.
As of day five of early voting, 2,146,117 Texans have cast in-person ballots and 280,444 have cast mail-in ballots in the 30 counties where most registered voters in the state — 78 percent — live, according to the Tribune. That preliminary turnout has surpassed the total votes cast in those counties during the entire two-week early voting period in the last midterm election in 2014.
Total ballot numbers for the week:
Bell: 35,641
Coryell: 7,026
Lampasas: 3,536
