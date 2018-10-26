Early voting numbers are nearing and surpassing turnouts from the 2014 midterm elections across the state.
When polls opened Friday morning, the Texas Tribune reported that 1,733,857 Texans had cast in-person ballots and 263,220 had cast mail-in ballots in the 30 counties where 78 percent of registered voters in the state live.
That equals roughly 99 percent of the total votes cast in those counties during the entire two-week early voting period in the last midterm election in 2014, according to the Texas Tribune.
In Bell County, daily early voting totals for Friday are as follows:
Returned mail: 96
Belton Annex Tank: 1,240
Harker Heights Parks and Rec: 807
Killeen Annex: 507
Killeen Community Center: 1,068
Salado Civic Center: 274
Temple Annex: 1,182
Since early voting began Monday, 30,941 total votes have been cast in Bell County, compared to 21,892 in the entire 2014 midterm election.
Coryell County reported 960 voted at the polls Friday. This number brings the total for the week to 6,085 in-person votes, more than three times the number from the last midterms, when 1,739 people voted during the first week. A total of 4,345 Coryell County residents voted in the 2014 election.
Lampasas County saw 486 voters cast ballots Friday.
