Residents hit the polls Monday on the first day of early voting for the May 5 municipal elections throughout the area.
Early voting continues today at all locations. Voters must show a photo I.D.
Here is a roundup of the area races and the early voting totals that were available Monday.
Killeen
The city of Killeen reported 598 early voters for three at-large City Council seats and the mayoral seat.
There are 12 candidates for council and five candidates for mayor and two proposed amendments the to the city charter. The first proposed amendment would decrease the council’s oversight of financial transfers within the city departments and give more authority to the city manager.
WCID No. 1
According to Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 manager Ricky Garrett, the district will not release daily early voting totals of its board of directors election due to its agreement with the election judge.
Candidate Richard “Dick” Young, a former Killeen City Councilman, said a voting counter showed there had been 104 early voters by 4 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center. An additional three people were voting at that time.
The other two candidates for the two at-large board seats are incumbents Allen Cloud and Mike Miller.
Because the district is not operating a joint election with the city of Killeen, voters must file two separate ballots for the water district and other municipal races.
For voters interested in voting in all Killeen municipal races at once, the Killeen Community Center has ballots for the school district, city and water district. Voting for the water district is done only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, and there is no weekend voting for the district during early voting.
Election Day voting will be held at another location May 5.
KISD
Killeen Independent School District chief communication officer Terry Abbott said 28 people voted at the Killeen ISD headquarters building Monday. He said more votes were likely cast at all the other early voting locations within the borders of KISD around the area, but did not have those figures immediately available.
Belton
Early voting totals were not available by press time Monday.
There are two seats available on the city council, and three candidates are competing for the positions. Incumbent, Guy O’Banion, is facing off against Wayne Carpenter and Art Resa.
Florence
No votes were cast in the May 5 municipal election Monday.
The position of mayor is the only contested race in the election. Incumbent Mary Condon is running for re-election against David Merideth Sr., a lifelong resident and former councilman.
Harker Heights
Early voting totals were not available by press time Monday.
Michael Blomquist and Jeff Orlanda are competing for the open seat on the city council. Blomquist is in training to be a graduate gemologist and is an apprentice with a jeweler in Killeen. Orlando is the owner of three restaurants in the area and he has been a member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission, Chamber of Commerce board and Communities in Schools.
Lampasas
There were 20 votes cast in the May 5 municipal election Monday.
There is one contested seat up for grabs, and two political newcomers are vying for the position. Catherine Kuehne and T.J. Wright are running for the Lampasas City Council, Place 4 seat.
Salado
Early voting totals were not available by press time Monday.
The position of mayor and two aldermen seats are up for grabs. For the mayor's seat, incumbent E.F. “Skip” Blancett will face two challengers, David Williams and Linda Reynolds. Williams is a retired hospital administrator and Reynolds is a retired teacher.
The candidates running for the two alderman seats are incumbent Frank Coachman, Judy Fields, Michael Coggin, Chad Martin and Becky Butscher.
