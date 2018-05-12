jbRED dvRED
Sug head: Early voting to begin for county commissioner runoff election
By Brittany Sodic
Herald Correspondent
Election Day for the Bell County Commissioners Precinct No. 2 runoff election is approaching, with early voting to begin Monday.
Six-term incumbent Tim Brown and opponent Bobby Whitson, president of the Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, both find themselves on the ballot again for the Republican March 22 primary election.
In the March 6 election, Brown had 44.46 percent of the vote, with Whitson receiving the second highest number, 33.23 percent. As no candidate was able to secure the more than 50 percent that would have clinched the spot, a runoff resulted. Salado insurance agent Brit Owen received about 22 percent of the votes.
“The thing that I think is most important about this or any other election is getting the right person in the job and just getting down to business,” Brown said.
Brown believes that Bell County has a unique story and that the tradition of “solid hard work” and “smart, tight-fisted management” should be continued.
Whitson, who has lived and worked within Bell County his entire life, believes that his personal successes are largely attributed to the support of the community.
“I feel a deep attachment to the people of Precinct 2 and our neighbors know I want what is best for our community,” Whitson said.
Voters will head to the polls for early voting this week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Election Day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 22 at the voter’s designated precinct polling location.
“I hope the voters keep in mind that every vote in every election counts,” said Whitson. “If the people of Precinct 2 want a voice in county, state, and federal affairs, we all need to vote at every opportunity.”
Belton lawyer Paul LePak and Temple-based lawyer Jeff Parker will also go to a runoff election for the chance to replace Martha Trudo as the 264th District Court judge. In the March 6 primary, LePak took home 42 percent of the vote, while Parker claimed 26 percent. Randy Dale and Steve Duskie, also Republicans, each received 14 percent and 18 percent of the vote respectively.
Trudo retired in August, and other judges from the area have been sitting in on the bench for the various court cases since then.
Early voting locations in Bell County include:
• Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
• Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Drive, Killeen
• Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
• Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple
• Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
• Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.