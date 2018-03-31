In celebration of Easter, the choir of the Killeen Seventh-day Adventist Church joined with members of the Harker Heights United Methodist Church on Saturday morning for the Easter cantata, “Lead Me to the Cross.”
The dramatic Easter musical was adapted from music and text arranged and orchestrated by David T. Clydesdale. It told the story of the apostle Thomas’ journey to belief from the crucifixion to the resurrection.
The cantata featured songs, soloists Olivia Fraser and Oliver Scott, a trio of Astrid Walton, Anna Gohl and choir co-director Marc Gohl. The biblical character of Thomas was portrayed by Pastor Jim Berglund. His daughter, JaLynn, played Mary Magdalene. Cristian Silvestre portrayed Cleopas.
