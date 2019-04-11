Although Easter is a little more than a week away, many organizations are celebrating early with egg hunts, spring fairs and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny himself. Check out this listing for these family-friendly events and more going on this weekend.
Festivals, Events
Que 4 Kids, a fundraising event for Aware Central Texas, continues April 12 and 13 at Sandy’s Lone Star Events at 14600 Farm-to-Market Road 439 in Nolanville. Live music begins at 6 p.m. April 12 with the Texas Twister Band featuring Killeen’s own Mitch Connell as well as Kyrstin Baird. Starting about 10 a.m. April 13 will be kids and family activities, followed by a CTBA-sanctioned barbecue cookoff with a cash prize of $6,500. Kids activities include a video game trailer, a bounce house, and a Twisted Metal Mayhem kids demolition derby and drag race. There will also be a DJ to provide music. A kid’s barbecue cookoff is scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $15, and $20 dollars at the door. The Kids barbecue cookoff is $40, and participants need to arrive by about 2 p.m. April 13. Parents interested in the demolition derby and drag race must provide their own electric vehicle. For more information, contact Que4Kids.org at 254-449-2022, or visit www.facebook.com/que4kids/.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas is hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. April 13 at Applebee’s, 2525 E. Highway 190, Copperas Cove. Tickets are $10 at the door and proceeds aid homeless veterans.
The Salado Spring Sweep and Texas Trash Off will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 13. Volunteers will meet at the Civic Center, 600 N. Main St., to get trash bags and pickers and will disperse to assigned areas from there. Refreshments and breakfast bites will be provided.
The Copperas Cove Easter Egg Round Up will be from 9 to 11 a.m. April 13 at Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available at this free event.
The first annual Oral Cancer Foundation 5K Run/Walk Awareness Event will be at 10:30 a.m. April 13 at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton. Tickets available at www.donate.oralcancer.org.
The Kids and Family Spring Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Vendors, games, bounce houses, food, crafts, and more will be available. Admission is $3 per child, kids two and under are free.
Mae Stevens Elementary, 302 Manning Drive in Copperas Cove, will host an Easter Extravaganza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13. An egg hunt, vendors, raffles, door prizes, face painting, and more will be available at this fundraising event.
The Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas is hosting a “Writing for Positive Change” anthology book signing and poetry reading from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at the Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, and Lampasas Public Libraries.
The Harker Heights United Methodist Church, 208 W. Cardinal Lane, is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. April 14.
The second annual Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Extravaganza will be from 2 to 4 p.m. April 14 at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., Belton. A petting zoo, rock climbing wall, bounce houses and more will be at this free event.
The 27th annual Central Texas College Foundation Golf Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. April 26 at the Hills of Copperas Cove Golf Course, 1408 Golf Course Road. Individual entry fee is $75 and the four-person scramble fee is $300 per team. Registration includes a golf cart, green fee, tournament fee, two drinks, and lunch. Deadline to enter is April 12 and can be done by calling 254-526-1662.
Family Fun
The Easter Bunny will be at the Killeen Mall, 2100 S. WS Young Drive, from April 6-20 for photo opportunities. The Easter Bunny is available from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day is hosting a Design-a-Stand Workshop event from 10 a.m. to noon April 13 at Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Military families are invited to view demonstrations on how to build and design a lemonade stand and apply those skills at various stations in preparation for Lemonade Day on May 4 and 5. For more information, go to www.lemonadeday.org/find-your-city.
The Killeen ISD Career Center, 1320 Stagecoach Road, is partnering with Lemonade Day to host a One Stop Shop from 9 a.m. to noon April 13. Families and their participating children can design flyers, create business plans, advertisements, and more to prepare for upcoming Lemonade Day. Register online at the www.eventbrite.com.
JCPenney stores are hosting a free superhero event at its Kids Zone to celebrate the upcoming release of the new Marvel Avengers movie from 11 a.m. to noon April 13. Kids can come dressed as their favorite superhero and will decorate a Marvel-themed bag of their own to take home.
The Harker Heights Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a STEAM Dream Arts and Sciences Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13. Multiple hands-on activities that encourage children’s learning and skills will be available. A free magic show performance will follow at 2 p.m.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from Jan. 7- May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to eight years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
The Killeen Main Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is hosting its Spring Story Time three times a week from Jan 8- May 7. Tuesday story times are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for children eight years and younger, Wednesday and Thursday sessions are from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. for kids up to five years old. The main branch also hosts a Lego Block Party every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library is hosting its monthly book club meeting form 10 a.m. to noon April 13 to discuss April’s read, “The Botany of Desire,” by Michael Pollen.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, in Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Vet Church’s Matt Williams from 7 to 9 p.m. April 12 and X-Factory from 7 to 9 p.m. April 13. Ragland will perform as part of the Sunday Afternoon Sessions from 3 to 5 p.m. April 14.
Blends Wine Bar hosts Karaoke Saturdays every week with DJ WillyBe from 7 to 11 p.m. and Sunday Fundays from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened, select bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 12. Cover: $8. 35 South will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 13. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting live music by Steve Hamende from 7 to 11 p.m. April 12 and Deanna Wendolyn from 8 p.m. to midnight April 13. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles Jr. will perform from 6 to 11 p.m. April 13 at Johnny’s Outback, 301 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $35 for reserved lawn seating and are available at www.outhousetickets.com.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
The Killeen ISD Fine Arts Department is hosting auditions for its 2019 summer musical, “Aladdin Jr.,” for students enrolled in grades first through eighth in the KISD system from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at Charles Patterson Middle School, 8383 W. Trimmier Road.
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quite, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” on display until May 12. The play-and-learn exhibit invites children to interact with activities and installations throughout the museum that feature the work of the famous children’s author and his well-known characters. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. The Night at the Museum Train Ride will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 12. Crafts and activities, information about trains and the railroad system, as well as a ride on an Amtrak train to Taylor and a return trip by bus are included for ticketholders. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Friday and Saturday. DJ Able will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 12. No cover. DJ Suavesito will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 13. No cover.Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting Tejano Friday with DJ Chris from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 12. Cover: $5. Riko Mambo will also perform live music with DJ Santiago from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. April 13. Admission is $10. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com.
