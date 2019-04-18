Looking for something to do with the family to celebrate the long holiday weekend? Look no further than this list with a number of egg hunts and celebrations happening in the area. Other things to do this weekend include checking out a star watching party or visiting one of the area farmers markets instead.
Festivals, Events
The Fashion for a Cure Fashion Show will be from 1 to 4 p.m. April 20 at Texas A&M- Central Texas Warrior Building, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen. Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door and benefit the West Bell County Relay for Life and can be purchased in advance on the event’s Eventbrite page.
The Central Texas Astronomical Society is hosting a public star party from 8 to 10 p.m. April 20 at Overlook Park near Stillhouse Hollow Lake dam in Belton. Telescopes will be provided for viewing but guests are also encouraged to bring their own as well as a lawn chair and flashlight, preferably with a red filter.
The Stagecoach Inn, 416 S. Main St. in Salado, is hosting an Easter Sunday Brunch April 21 buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $44 per person.
Club Hood, Building 5764 at 24th St. and Wainwright Blvd. on Fort Hood, is hosting an Easter Sunday Brunch with seating at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. April 21. Adults are $21.95 each, children 5 to 12 are $7.95, and kids 4 and under are free. An egg hunt will be available for kids included with a paid brunch.
Salado Glassworks is hosting multiple Mother’s Day events for participants to assist glasswork artists in blowing their own glass pieces. April 26, May 3 and 10 will be days to make bowls for $80 each; April 27, May 4 and 11 will have flowers and solid hearts available to make for $60 each. To reserve a spot, go to www.saladoglassworks.com.
The Bluebonnet Book Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. More than 40 authors spanning multiple genres will be in attendance. VIP tickets are $10 each, general admission is $2.50, and kids 12 and under are free. Proceeds go toward Operation Stand Down Central Texas.
The 27th annual Central Texas College Foundation Golf Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. April 26 at the Hills of Copperas Cove Golf Course, 1408 Golf Course Road. Individual entry fee is $75 and the four-person scramble fee is $300 per team. Registration includes a golf cart, green fee, tournament fee, two drinks, and lunch. Deadline to enter is April 12 and can be done by calling 254-526-1662.
Family Fun
The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is hosting its inaugural Eggstravaganza Event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 19 and 20. Tickets are $10 per person and kids 2 and under are free.
Texas Skateland, 205 Cox Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting its annual Easter Skate Party from 7 to 11 p.m. April 19. Admission is $10 each and will include a skating egg hunt, prizes, and games.
Destiny World Outreach Center and the city of Killeen are hosting The Great Hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the Killeen Athletic Complex, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This annual, free Easter egg hunt will feature a helicopter drop of more than 100,000 eggs for kids and families to collect with their own baskets.
Vintage Church is hosting its sixth annual Easter Eggstravaganza event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. Egg hunts, games, food, and inflatables will be available at this free event.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, 1506 Veteran’s Ave. in Copperas Cove, is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 and will also include prizes and games for children in attendance.
The Easter Bunny will be at the Killeen Mall, 2100 S. WS Young Drive, from April 6-20 for photo opportunities. The Easter Bunny is available from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from Jan. 7- May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to eight years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
The Killeen Main Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is hosting its Spring Story Time three times a week from Jan 8- May 7. Tuesday story times are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for children eight years and younger, Wednesday and Thursday sessions are from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. for kids up to five years old. The main branch also hosts a Lego Block Party every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Sundae Drivers from 7 to 9 p.m. April 20.
Blends Wine Bar hosts Karaoke Saturdays every week with DJ WillyBe from 7 to 11 p.m. and Sunday Fundays from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened, select bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Craig Howell with Somewhere in Texas from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 19. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 20. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting live music from 7 to 11 p.m. April 19 andfrom 8 p.m. to midnight April 20.Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
The Spring Farmers and Makers Market will be every Saturday evening until June 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado. Local producers and vendors will be in attendance offering homemade goods and produce, and live music and food trucks will be available starting at 7 p.m.
Belton Market Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at the downtown Belton Square. Streets will be closed off for local crafters and vendors to showcase their wares. An Easter Egg Hunt will also be at the Market Day at 10 a.m. near the courthouse.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quite, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” on display until May 12. The play-and-learn exhibit invites children to interact with activities and installations throughout the museum that feature the work of the famous children’s author and his well-known characters. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting live music by Williamson County Line at 9 p.m. April 20, followed by a performance by Martian Folk. O’Brien’s also hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, will host music by DJ Sauce from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 19. No cover. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting Tejano Friday with DJ Tejano Outlaw in the Mix from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. April 19. Cover: $5, ladies free until midnight. A Salsa Social with lessons and practice for beginners and intermediate level dancers will be from 2 to 9 p.m. April 20. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
